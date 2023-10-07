Quickly Prepare Crispy, Soft Poori with Zero Water

Soft, fluffy, and perfectly puffed pooris paired with a spicy hot potato masala curry make for an irresistible breakfast treat. However, many shy away from pooris due to their high oil content and the labor-intensive process involved in their preparation, often reserving them for special occasions. But here’s a game-changer – you can whip up delicious pooris in no time without the need for strenuous kneading.

The secret lies in adding boiled rice to the dough, a twist that not only imparts crispiness but also results in the same fluffy and puffy texture found in restaurants. This intriguing recipe, shared by ‘Dians Kannur Kitchen’ on their social media page, is a game-changer for poori enthusiasts.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of leftover boiled rice from the previous day

– 1 ½ cups of wheat flour

– 3 tablespoons of rava (semolina)

– Salt (as required)

Preparation:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly.

2. Transfer the mixture to a mixer jar after adding a touch of oil. Add the mix gradually, not all at once.

3. Pulse the mix in the mixer to form the dough.

4. If the dough becomes sticky, adjust its consistency by adding a teaspoon of wheat flour or boiled rice.

5. Take a portion of the dough, shape it into small balls, and roll them out.

6. Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry the pooris until they turn golden brown on both sides.

7. Serve these crispy, soft, light, and puffed-up pooris piping hot with your favorite accompaniment.

This innovative recipe allows you to enjoy the goodness of pooris without the usual hassle, making them a delightful addition to your daily menu.