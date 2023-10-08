US Extends Full Support to Israel Following Hamas Attack

In response to a deadly attack by the Hamas group, US President Joe Biden extended his support to Israel, stating, “all appropriate means of support” would be offered and cautioning “any other party hostile to Israel” against seeking an advantage.

This attack, backed by Iran, occurred amid negotiations by Biden and his team for a historic normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia and a defense pact between the US and Saudi Arabia. Biden, despite strained relations, spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to offer support.

“I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the government and people of Israel,” said Biden in a statement after their call. He also issued a warning, affirming Israel’s right to self-defense and advising against hostile actions.

These developments occurred at a time when the US faced internal challenges, including the search for a successor to ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a looming budget showdown with Democrats that could lead to a government shutdown. Biden’s choice for US ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, is yet to be confirmed.

Critics, especially Republicans eyeing the 2024 presidential election, criticized Biden’s handling of the situation. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis accused Biden’s policies of indirectly funding the conflict through dealings with Iran.

In response, a Biden administration official clarified that none of the $6 billion from the US-Iran prisoner swap had been spent and emphasized its humanitarian purpose. White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson also highlighted restrictions on political activity due to the Hatch Act.

The impact of the Hamas attack on US-Israel-Saudi normalization negotiations remained uncertain. The US has insisted on Israeli concessions to Palestinians, but the details were still under negotiation. Saudi Arabia sought a military pact with the US to defend the kingdom, even if Israel didn’t make significant concessions to Palestinians in their statehood aspirations.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized the need for recognition of Palestinian rights within the 1967 borders, including East Jerusalem, and a halt to Israeli settlement construction. Meanwhile, Netanyahu argued against Palestinian veto power in peace negotiations.