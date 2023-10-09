Study: Groundwater is a major source of pollution on Great Barrier Reef

Scientists have made a significant discovery regarding the Great Barrier Reef, uncovering that substantial pollution is entering the reef through subterranean water sources. This revelation has profound implications for policymakers seeking to reduce pollution originating from river catchments.

Recent research reveals that nearly one-third of dissolved inorganic nitrogen and two-thirds of dissolved inorganic phosphorus in the waters surrounding the Great Barrier Reef stem from underground sources, a previously undocumented phenomenon, as reported by The Guardian.

Efforts to manage pollution runoff from farms into the reef have been a primary concern for governments and agencies. Scientists emphasize that improving water quality is crucial for bolstering the reef’s resilience against bleaching events induced by global warming.

UN Concerns United Nations scientific experts have consistently expressed their apprehensions about the sluggish progress in improving water quality.

Failure to address this issue in conjunction with the climate crisis could jeopardize the Great Barrier Reef’s status as a world heritage site.

This groundbreaking research emerged from a decade-long collaboration between scientists from Southern Cross University, the Australian Institute of Marine Science, and CSIRO. Their findings have been published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Researchers collected water samples and conducted analyses of radium isotopes, which serve as indicators of pollution. Although the study did not pinpoint the pollution’s specific source, it illuminated the pathway it takes to reach the reef.

Both state and federal governments have allocated substantial financial resources, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, to enhance water quality in the Great Barrier Reef.

Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek welcomed the research, emphasizing the significance of comprehending the threats to the Great Barrier Reef for its protection and restoration. She highlighted the government’s investment of $1.2 billion to safeguard the reef, including the allocation of over $232 million to practical projects aimed at improving water quality flowing into the reef.