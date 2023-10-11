75 dead, 690 airlifted as searches continue in Sikkim Flash floods

Tuesday saw the airlifting of 176 tourists from North Sikkim, which had been devastated by a Teesta River flash flood.

Since Monday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has used Mi-17 V5, CH-47 Chinooks, and Cheetah helicopters to evacuate 690 people, including 26 foreign nationals, from the North Sikkim towns of Lachen and Lachung.

The IAF has deployed Mi-17 V5, CH-47 Chinooks, and Cheetah helicopters as part of the relief efforts following the flash floods in Sikkim in order to evacuate people trapped in remote locations and deliver necessary supplies to places that have been cut off.

The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, and IAF will continue operations until further required while working closely with the civil government.

Additionally, 499 individuals were moved from North Sikkim to Mangan using alternative means of transportation, from where they boarded state-operated buses and private taxis to travel to Gangtok, according to Chief Secretary VB Pathak, as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to him, about 1,200 people have already been relocated from the North Sikkim district.