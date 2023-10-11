Things women should know before having sex for the first time

Aditi Kaundinya, a leading Gynaecologist has shared things every woman must know before her first sexual experience on her Instagram handle. These are they:

Consent: Consent is key. It should be both verbal and enthusiastic. Once you have consented, you can reconsider at any time if you start to feel uncomfortable.

Communication: For your intimate experience with your partner to be memorable, you need to communicate your needs and desires at every stage.

Safe Sex: The expert recommends using condoms and dental dams to protect themselves against sexually transmitted infections.

Know your expectations: The first sexual experience may not be exactly like what you see in movies or porn. It can be awkward or highly satisfying. You should not be swayed by preconceived notions.

No guilt: You need not feel guilty about fantasising about something or asking for what you like.

It may hurt: Having intercourse for the first time is painful. Adequate foreplay and the use of lubricants can help reduce the pain.

Hygiene: The bacteria that can travel through your genital tract might harm you. Passing urine before and after sex is good as this will prevent urinary tract infections.

Bleeding: This is not a necessity the first time you have sex. However, if you do bleed and it’s excessive, make sure to consult a doctor as soon as possible.