Introducing Prabir Das: Kerala Blasters’ Beloved New Star!

“I’m not one to easily succumb to adversity; we will learn, adapt, and press on. Yet, I want to emphasize that my tears were shed out of love for my mother, not weakness,” shared Kerala Blasters defender Prabir Das on his Instagram page, addressing the on-field altercation during their recent ISL match against Mumbai City FC.

When asked about the confrontation with Rostyn Griffiths and the emotional post-match incident, Prabir preferred not to revisit those distressing moments, as it’s evident from his social media post that Griffiths had made derogatory remarks about his mother.

Numerous ISL players, including Roy Krishna from Odisha FC and Javier Hernandez from Bengaluru FC, offered support to Prabir following the unfortunate incident.

Prabir’s primary focus remains on giving his best on the field and helping his team secure victories, which is why he refrained from commenting on the clash with Griffiths.

Prabir, who joined Kerala Blasters from Bengaluru FC, has already captured the hearts of Blasters’ passionate fan base with his tenacious style of play.

Known for his emotional approach to the game, Prabir is a symbol of dedication and determination on the field, never shying away from standing his ground.

Hailing from Sodepur, on Kolkata’s outskirts, Prabir has quickly grown fond of Kerala, where football is a way of life. He looks forward to bringing his parents to experience the state’s love for the sport.

Keralites endearingly refer to him as ‘Dasettan’ (brother Das), a term he appreciates, drawing parallels with ‘Das Dada’ from Bengali culture. He’s grateful for their unwavering love and support.

Perusing Prabir’s Instagram page, it becomes clear that he’s familiar with Malayalam film music, often featuring popular songs in his reels. His girlfriend, Geetashree Roy, a Bengali actress, appears alongside him in these videos.

As for the secret behind selecting Malayalam songs, Prabir playfully concluded, “As of now, I don’t want to reveal the answer to the second question. Possibly, I will disclose the name of the person who helps me in picking Malayalam songs for my videos in the future.”