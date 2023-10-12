Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith’s 2016 Separation: Actor’s Startling Revelation

In a recent interview with ‘People’ magazine, actor Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on the longstanding rumors surrounding her marriage to Will Smith. She revealed that the couple has been living separately for the past seven years. Jada confirmed that they were already leading separate lives when the infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars occurred, where Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about her alopecia.

Jada shared that they are currently in the process of “figuring out” the future of their marriage, stating, “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like.” She expressed her admiration for their children, Jaden, Willow, and Trey, for their unwavering support during this tumultuous period in their relationship.

In her upcoming book ‘Worthy,’ specifically in the chapter titled ‘The Holy Joke, the Holy Slap, and Holy Lessons,’ Jada delves into the experience of being mocked by Chris Rock for her alopecia and witnessing her husband’s reaction on live television. This book is set to be released on October 17.

Jada also reveals in the book that this wasn’t the first time Chris Rock had made fun of her at the Oscars, as he had done so in 2016 as well. The 94th Academy Awards incident involved a slap from Will Smith after Chris’s “G.I. Jane” comment about Jada’s bald head, which came shortly after her revelation about her alopecia.

During his emotional acceptance speech for the Best Actor award, Will Smith acknowledged the profound impact of love, yet he did not offer an apology to Chris for the onstage slap. This interview follows Jada’s previous admission in July 2020 about an affair with singer August Alsina during her marriage to Will.

Amid her ongoing publicity tour for her new book, Jada has been candid about various challenging topics in her life, including her battle with “depression” and “despair,” which began when she turned 40.