Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg found guilty of disobeying a police order and ordered to pay a fine

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been found guilty of defying a police order and has been issued a fine, as reported by TT news agency on Wednesday. This marks the second instance in three months where she has been convicted and fined for the same offense.

Greta Thunberg, who is 20 years old, has been instructed to pay a fine of 4,500 Swedish crowns (equivalent to $414) for refusing to disperse from a climate protest that took place on July 24, even after the police ordered her to do so. Earlier on the same day, she had received a 1,500 Swedish crown fine for the same violation.

Following the verdict, Greta Thunberg addressed a news conference, expressing, “There are no laws to protect us in the long-term from the greed that tries to drag us over the cliff.” She continued, “We young people do not want to see our future taken away from us,” as reported by TT.

On July 24, Greta Thunberg, along with other activists from the environmental organization Reclaim the Future, obstructed the road as oil trucks attempted to enter Malmo harbor. The police forcibly removed them, which occurred mere hours after her previous conviction for a similar action in June.