Traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police for P-20 Summit

In preparation for the P-20 Summit scheduled from October 12-14, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory. The summit will take place at Dwarka’s India International Convention and Expo Centre, also known as Yashobhoomi. Approximately 27 countries will be represented by speakers and parliamentary delegates at this event, and arrangements for their accommodation have been made at various hotels. These delegates will travel to Yashobhoomi for the summit.

During all three days of the event, traffic will be regulated between 7 am and 10 pm along several routes, including Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan flyover, Mehram Nagar near the Airport, Palam flyover, and Dulsiras Chowk.

To minimize inconvenience, commuters are strongly encouraged to use public transportation. Those heading to railway stations, hospitals, or ISBT should plan their journeys with extra time to avoid delays. This advisory aims to ensure smooth traffic flow during the P-20 Summit in Delhi.