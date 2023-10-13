Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Motivation to Thrive in Work

On his 81st birthday, Amitabh Bachchan took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to the loyal fans who have been his constant source of motivation to keep thriving in his work. He shared this sincere sentiment through a series of pictures on his personal blog, where he lovingly referred to his devoted fans as his extended family, often abbreviated as EF.

In these pictures, Amitabh showcased the warmth of his relationship with his fans as he met them outside his iconic residence, Jalsa. One particularly touching image captured the megastar adorned with a garland, signifying the deep connection he shares with those who have stood by him throughout his illustrious career.

In a poignant message to his fans, Amitabh wrote, “When the overwhelm is overwhelming, it is the most difficult task to express those sentiments…” He went on to add, “The blessings from all are my reason to survive and work… and may I ever be worthy of these blessings.” This heartfelt acknowledgment exemplifies the significance of his fans’ support in his life and career.

On the eve of his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan surprised his fans by stepping outside his home at midnight to meet and greet them, a gesture that truly demonstrates his unwavering appreciation for their love and dedication.

As for his professional endeavors, Amitabh Bachchan’s fans have more to look forward to. He will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Ganapath,’ in which he stars alongside Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, his upcoming projects include ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Thalaivar 170,’ where he shares the screen with the legendary Rajinikanth. Amitabh Bachchan continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment, fueled by the unwavering support of his devoted fanbase.