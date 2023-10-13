IMD predicts rainfall in these states until October 16

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several states in the country until October 16. The national weather agency forecasted light to isolated heavy rainfall, often accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in various areas.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala will receive light to isolated heavy rainfall from October 13 to 16. IMD issued yellow alert in 7 districts in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan will experience light to isolated heavy rainfall during this period. For East India, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall at isolated or some places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal over the next 5 days.

The IMD also mentioned the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from various regions, including parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Central Arabia Sea over the next 2 days.