Gill Set for Return; India May Field Three Spinners vs. Pakistan

Indian opener Shubman Gill’s return for the much-anticipated World Cup clash against Pakistan on Saturday is on the cards, according to captain Rohit Sharma. Gill, the leading run-scorer in One-Day Internationals this year, missed recent victories over Australia and Afghanistan due to dengue but made a positive return to practice.

“99% he’s available,” Rohit said of Gill, hinting at his likely inclusion without providing further details.

In Gill’s absence, Ishan Kishan partnered Rohit and had mixed results, scoring a duck against Australia and 47 against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma also discussed the possibility of playing three spinners, considering the conditions and opponent. He mentioned, “I don’t think it’s going to be any issues for the players. If the requirement is there for us to play three spinners, we will play three spinners.”

India holds a flawless 7-0 record against Pakistan in World Cup matches, but Rohit Sharma cautioned against underestimating their “quality opponent.” He emphasized the importance of focusing on playing good cricket on the day of the match, irrespective of past statistics.

Rohit downplayed the psychological advantage gained from their previous victory against Pakistan in an Asia Cup match, stating, “I don’t believe in these things.”

With Ahmedabad abuzz with cricket fever, the match is expected to draw over 100,000 fans, including celebrities. Rohit emphasized that his team would treat this match like any other and not be swayed by the hype.

“We’d treat this match just like we treated the previous two matches and how we’d treat our remaining matches. No more, no less,” Rohit concluded.