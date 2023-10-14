Indian flag raised on highest point in all 28 state first

In an unprecedented achievement, a group of mountaineers from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, successfully raised the Indian national flag atop the highest peaks in all 28 states of the country through the Har Shikhar Tiranga (HST) mission.

Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, who led this remarkable endeavor, disclosed that on October 2, 2023, his team reached the summit of Mt Jongsong (7462m) in Sikkim, braving heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions, including a cloudburst. The ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ campaign was conducted as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th year of India’s independence, coinciding with India’s G20 Presidency.

This remarkable journey began in October 2022 when the team scaled Mt Gorichen (6,488 meters) in Arunachal Pradesh. By December 2022, they had achieved their goal of reaching the highest point in all seven northeastern states. Colonel Jamwal, the Director of NIMAS, had set this challenge as a testament to the team’s determination before embarking on the full-scale expedition.