LDF and UDF Compete for Vizhinjam Port Credit; Satheesan Highlights Chandy’s Contribution

As the Kerala government prepares to welcome the first ship at the newly completed Vizhinjam International Seaport, political wrangling has erupted between the LDF and UDF, each vying for credit in making this project a reality. Opposition leader VD Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala have both pointed to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as the driving force behind the project.

However, LDF convener EP Jayarajan has firmly asserted that the construction of the Vizhinjam port is a significant accomplishment of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. The dispute over who deserves credit for the project gained prominence when the Congress leadership suggested naming the port after the late Oommen Chandy. Satheesan emphasized, “Vizhinjam port stands as a symbol of Oommen Chandy-led UDF government’s determination.”

Satheesan also accused the Vijayan government of hindering the rehabilitation package for fishermen that was part of the Chandy government’s vision for the port project. He reiterated that the true credit for the Vizhinjam project belongs to former CM Chandy and not Pinarayi Vijayan.

On the other hand, EP Jayarajan dismissed the opposition’s criticism, asserting that the port’s success is a testament to the LDF government’s efforts.

This ongoing dispute between the two political fronts suggests that the Vizhinjam port may become a hot-button issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The arrival of the first ship at the port, carrying cranes from China, was celebrated with a water salute and will be officially welcomed by the government on Sunday, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal in attendance. The Vizhinjam port, constructed through a public-private partnership with the Adani Group, is set to become one of the world’s largest ports once fully operational, despite delays due to land acquisition issues and opposition from local fishermen concerned about their livelihoods.