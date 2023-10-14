Sharad Pawar says, PM’s stand on Israel-Hamas issue different from MEA’s

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, claimed on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to be taking a different stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas than the MEA. The former defence minister told reporters that he didn’t think India’s government had allied completely with Israel.

‘The MEA’s statement has established that India has always supported the Palestine cause, and we will continue (to do so), but we are against any organisation which is involved in (terror) attacks. But the prime minister’s statement is that we are totally….he gave assurance to the (Israel) prime minister that we are with them,’ the NCP chief said.

He noted that because of how ‘serious and sensitive’ the Israel-Palestine conflict is, it is important to consider the opinions of Muslim states like Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. The head of state has never held one job while his ministry has held another, according to Pawar.

The day after Hamas began its incursions, prime minister Modi declared his support for Israel and denounced the ‘terrorist attacks’ on Sunday. ‘Absolutely surprised to hear of the terrorist assaults in Israel. The innocent victims’ families are in our thoughts and prayers. In this trying hour, we stand in solidarity with Israel,’ Modi remarked.

On October 10, Modi informed Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, that the people of India fully support his nation and strongly and unequivocally denounce terrorism in all of its forms.

On Thursday, the MEA called the Hamas attacks on Israeli cities ‘terror attacks’ and reiterated India’s long-standing position in favour of talks to create a ‘sovereign, independent, and viable’ state of Palestine that could coexist peacefully with Israel.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the MEA, stated during a media conference that everyone has a duty to uphold international humanitarian law and that everyone has a duty to combat the threat of terrorism in all of its forms and manifestations.