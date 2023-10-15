DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsKeralaIndiaNEWSSports

Kerala Secures Third Consecutive Victory in Santosh Trophy

Oct 15, 2023, 02:07 pm IST

In the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship qualifiers on Sunday, Kerala achieved their third consecutive victory with a commanding 3-0 triumph over Chhattisgarh in a Group A encounter. Their previous wins over Gujarat (3-0) and Jammu and Kashmir (6-1) had already set a formidable precedent. With nine points accumulated from three matches, Kerala is gearing up for a crucial showdown against the hosts, Goa, on Tuesday at 4 pm.

Kerala’s momentum in the match was evident right from the start when Sajeesh opened the scoring in the sixth minute, giving them an early lead. By halftime, they maintained their 1-0 advantage. Junain extended their lead in the 56th minute, and the team’s captain, Nijo Gilbert, sealed the victory with a goal in the 68th minute. The performance underscores Kerala’s strong presence in the tournament as they strive to secure their place among the Santosh Trophy’s elite competitors.

