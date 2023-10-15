Rohit Shetty presents Deepika Padukone as cop character “Shakti Shetty”

Deepika Padukone has officially joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, and the first look of her character was revealed on Sunday. She will portray police officer Shakti Shetty in “Singham Again,” led by Ajay Devgn, which is the latest installment in the “Singham” series. This film also features her husband, Ranveer Singh. Rohit Shetty introduced her character, describing her as the “most brutal and violent officer” in their cinematic cop universe.

The film “Singham Again” is part of Shetty’s cop universe, which includes movies like “Singham” (2011), “Singham Returns,” “Simmba” (2018), and “Sooryavanshi” (2021). Ranveer Singh, who plays Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, is returning for this installment. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who portrayed Avni Kamat, is also making a comeback for this threequel. Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar welcomed Deepika Padukone to the cop universe with enthusiastic messages on social media.

This marks Deepika Padukone’s entry into a high-action cop film alongside her husband Ranveer Singh, and fans are eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry in this exciting installment of the cop universe.