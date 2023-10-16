Third aircraft carrier in Navy’s plans is proceeding as scheduled

The Indian Navy’s operational requirements aligning with budgetary plans are nearing approval for the construction of the second Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-2). Simultaneously, the Navy’s efforts toward the development of a larger third aircraft carrier are progressing. According to a source, government approvals for another indigenous aircraft carrier are imminent, with files in advanced stages.

This development follows earlier reports, indicating that the Indian Navy is committed to maintaining its operational capabilities by exploring the design and study of a third indigenous aircraft carrier, which is envisioned to be larger than IAC-2. The Navy’s confirmation for IAC-2, modeled after the INS Vikrant, was finalized in December 2022. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar highlighted that the initial plan is to place a repeat order with enhanced capabilities, while concurrently conducting a study on larger carriers. This strategic approach factors in the potential replacement of INS Vikramaditya by the time the third aircraft carrier is commissioned. Notably, there were adjustments to the original IAC 2 plans, with a larger size target of around 65,000 tonnes, deviating from the size of INS Vikrant at 44,000 tonnes.