Biden administration unveils series of measures to curb export of advanced AI chips

The Biden administration revealed a set of measures on Tuesday with the primary objective of restricting the export of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips and chipmaking tools. The main focus is to prevent China from acquiring cutting-edge U.S. technologies, particularly for military purposes. According to Reuters, these measures are set to become effective in 30 days and also broaden the scope of restrictions to encompass more countries, including Iran and Russia. Furthermore, the new regulations place Chinese chip designers Moore Threads and Biren on a blacklist.

Gina Raimondo, Secretary of the Commerce Department, underscored that the primary aim is to limit China’s access to “advanced semiconductors that could fuel breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and sophisticated computers, which are critical to (Chinese) military applications.” She clarified that the administration’s objective is not to inflict harm on China’s economy, pointing out that the nation will continue importing semiconductors worth billions of dollars from the United States. In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy expressed strong opposition to the new restrictions, contending that they violate principles of fair competition and undermine the international economic and trading order.