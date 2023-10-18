Elon Musk introduces a new subscription model involving charging new users for accessing basic features

Elon Musk, who assumed control of the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, last year, has introduced a new subscription model that involves charging new users $1 to access basic features, such as posting messages.

This move is initially being implemented in New Zealand and The Philippines and is part of X’s strategy to strengthen its fight against spam, manipulation, and bot activities on the platform, as reported by AFP.

X issued a statement in which they announced this new approach, emphasizing their commitment to addressing issues related to spam and manipulation.

In this trial subscription model, new web users in the Philippines and New Zealand are required to pay approximately $0.75 and $0.85 annually for access to basic functions, which include the ability to post content on the platform.