Here’s how a glitch in X enabled the hijacking of CIA informant channel

A cybersecurity researcher has uncovered a significant vulnerability within the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) official X account. This security flaw within the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, enabled an ethical hacker to breach a recruitment channel used by the CIA for establishing connections with potential informants.

The CIA, an organization specializing in clandestine intelligence gathering, heavily relies on a vast network of spies and sources around the world, many of whom are recruited via the internet.

To maintain its online presence and encourage individuals to contribute to US national security, the CIA administers its official X account, boasting nearly 3.5 million followers. This platform serves both as a promotional tool and a means of engaging with potential recruits.

Sometime after September 27, 2023, the CIA’s X account featured a link to a Telegram channel specifically designed for individuals interested in contacting the agency through the dark net and other discreet methods.