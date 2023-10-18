New Mexico to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in 2021 Rust shooting

New Mexico prosecutors are planning to file a fresh charge of involuntary manslaughter against actor Alec Baldwin in connection with the tragic Rust shooting incident that occurred in 2021. Citing information from two sources knowledgeable about the situation, NBC News reported this development on Tuesday.

This new charge against Alec Baldwin is expected to be presented to a grand jury in mid-November, as indicated in the report.

Alec Baldwin had previously been charged with involuntary manslaughter following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. The incident took place during a rehearsal when a live round was discharged from a revolver Baldwin was handling, striking Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has consistently maintained that he is not responsible for Hutchins’ death and that he did not pull the trigger.

In April, prosecutors dropped the charges against Alec Baldwin after the emergence of new evidence suggesting that the firearm he used may have been altered in a way that allowed it to discharge without the trigger being pulled.