Nivin Pauly’s Web Series Debut in ‘Pharma’ with Rajit Kumar

Nivin Pauly is all set to embark on his web series journey with ‘Pharma,’ a project directed by renowned Mollywood filmmaker P R Arun. In a delightful twist, this web series will mark the return of Bollywood actor Rajit Kumar to the Malayalam film industry. Nivin Pauly, who last graced the screen in ‘Ramachandra Boss and Co,’ expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I am really excited to be a part of Pharma and with the universe it creates. I think it’s a story that must be told and shared.”

Rajit Kapur, last seen in Shyamaprasad’s ‘Agnisakshi,’ also shared his joy at being part of this venture. He commented, “Excited to join ‘Pharma,’ marking 25 years since my role in ‘Agnisakshi.’ Eager to work with P R Arun and Kerala’s talented team. Trusting the well-prepared producers and their thorough research.”

For director P R Arun, ‘Pharma’ is a narrative that holds deep personal significance. He shared that the series promises a compelling blend of drama and profound storytelling. Produced by Krishnan Sethukumar under the Movie Mill banner, the same production house behind cinematic gems like ‘Unda,’ ‘Ivide,’ and ‘James And Alice,’ the series guarantees a top-tier viewing experience. With Abhinandan Ramanujam’s evocative cinematography, Jakes Bejoy’s soulful music, and Sreejith Sarang’s precise editing, ‘Pharma’ is poised to captivate its audience. You can catch this exceptional series on Disney+ Hotstar.