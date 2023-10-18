Rahul Gandhi Accuses Adani Group of Corruption, Citing Media Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took aim at the Adani Group, drawing attention to a Financial Times (FT) report that accused the conglomerate of over-invoicing in coal imports and allegedly siphoning off a staggering Rs 12,000 crore through elevated electricity rates. During a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Adani issue by launching a thorough investigation.

At the press conference, Rahul Gandhi displayed the recent FT report, which suggested that the Adani Group may have imported coal at prices significantly higher than market value. He asserted that this over-invoicing of coal had a direct impact on electricity rates in the country, burdening consumers with higher bills. Gandhi stated, “Adani bought coal in Indonesia, and when it reached India, its price doubled.” He also expressed his concerns about the lack of action on this matter, suggesting that “Adani has full protection of the government, everyone knows which power is behind him.”

The opposition party has been actively scrutinizing the financial dealings of billionaire Gautam Adani’s Group, especially after a US research firm, Hindenburg, alleged “irregularities” and accused the group of stock price manipulation.

It’s important to note that the Adani Group has consistently denied all allegations made in the Hindenburg report, asserting that there was no wrongdoing on its part. As of now, there has been no immediate response from the Adani Group regarding these fresh allegations.