TVS launches SmartXonnect variant of Jupiter 125: Price, features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company launched the SmartXonnect variant of Jupiter 125 scooter. The new variant is offered in Elegant Red and Matte Copper Bronze colours. The TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is priced at Rs 96,855 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect gets Bluetooth-connected TFT digital cluster with ‘SmartXtalk’ and ‘SmartXtrack’. There is turn-by-turn navigation feature as well.

Users will get several functionalities when connected to their smartphones paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile app. TVS Connect mobile app is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Below are the key features of the scooter:

Also Read: Everything you need to know about Blue Aadhaar Card and how to get it

TVS SmartXonnect platform

Coloured hybrid console

Voice assist

Call and message alerts

Traffic time screen: Cricket scores, news updates

DTE (distance to empty)

Follow me headlamp

IFE (instantaneous fuel economy)

AFE (average fuel economy)

Premium seat with pillion back rest

The TVS Jupiter 125 is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine. This engine develops 8hp of maximum power and 10.5Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic.