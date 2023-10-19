2 Shiv Sena leaders named in ex-top cop’s memoir of 2010 Pune carnage

Two Shiv Sena leaders have been identified by former Pune Police Commissioner Meeran Borwankar as being responsible for the outbreak of violence in Pune in 2010. Neelam Gorhe, a Shiv Sena MLC, and Milind Narvekar, Uddhav Thackeray’s personal assistant, were allegedly found preparing violent acts in Pune through phone tapping, according to Borwankar.

‘It was 28 December 2010 and the case was against a member of the legislative council, Neelam Gorhe, and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray’s personal assistant, Milind Narvekar,’ Borwankar writes in her memoir ‘Madam Commissioner’.

After the Sena split in June 2022, Gorhe joined the Eknath Shinde camp and is now the Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council, while Narvekar continues to be a close assistant to Uddhav Thackeray.

According to Borwankar’s memoir, specific phone lines were under surveillance at the time when the Pune Municipal Corporation passed a resolution to move the statue of Dadoji Konddeo. Borwankar also mentions the events of December 2010 in the memoir.