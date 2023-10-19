Assam Native’s 13-Year-Old Son Electrocuted, Tragically Dies in Malappuram

Tragedy struck when a 13-year-old boy, Rahmathullah, lost his life due to electrocution on a farm located in Pookkottumpadam, within the Malappuram district. Rahmathullah was the son of Assam native Muthalib Ali, and it is suspected that the incident resulted from contact with an electric fence on the farm. A case has been filed against Unnikrishnan, the individual who had leased the land.

Station House Officer CN Sukumaran of Pookkottumpadam Police stated, “We have initiated an inquiry into the incident, and further details are pending.” The young boy’s body was transferred to Manjeri Medical College for a post-mortem examination. Rahmathullah’s parents were employed at a brickkiln in Amarambalam, and they tragically discovered their son’s lifeless body in the field. This heartbreaking incident has left the community in shock and mourning.