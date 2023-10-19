Fatal Crash: Jeep-Rickshaw Collision Kills Three in Kottayam

Tragedy struck in Ponkunnam on a fateful Wednesday night when an autorickshaw carrying a group of youngsters collided with a jeep, resulting in the loss of three young lives. The victims, identified as Anand (24) from Thidanadu, and Vishnu and Shyamlal from Pallikkathode, tragically perished at the scene. Meanwhile, Abhijith (23) from Pallikkathode and Abhi (18) from Areeparambu suffered severe injuries and are currently receiving medical care at Kottayam Government Medical College.

These young individuals, employed in the private bus industry, were on their way back home when the devastating accident occurred. The autorickshaw involved in the collision was left in ruins as a grim reminder of the incident’s gravity.

Within moments of this tragedy, another unfortunate incident unfolded in Manchakuzhy, Ponkunnam, as a bike rider was injured in a collision with a car. The injured individual is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pala, according to sources.