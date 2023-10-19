Malayali Fatally Injured, 3 Critical in Dubai Gas Cylinder Explosion

A tragic incident unfolded in Dubai, where a Malayali lost their life, and three individuals are currently in critical condition due to a gas cylinder explosion that occurred in an apartment in Karama. The victim, identified as Yakub Abdullah, hailing from Malappuram, has sadly succumbed to the blast.

Reports indicate that this explosion also left eight others injured, all of whom are receiving medical care in various hospitals across Bur Dubai. Among the injured, three individuals, who are natives of Kannur, are in a critical condition, and their recovery remains uncertain.

Yakub Abdullah, the deceased, was employed at a fruit shop in Karama and resided in the same apartment with fellow Malayali occupants, making this incident all the more distressing.