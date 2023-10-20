Pinarayi Vijayan criticises Deve Gowda’s BJP partnership as ‘absurd’ and ‘untrue’

Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, refuted HD Deve Gowda’s assertion that he approved of the Janata Dal (Secular) leader’s partnership with the BJP in Karnataka on Friday. The Chief Minister accused the seasoned leader of lying in a tweet, calling it ‘nothing short of a delusional fantasy.’

Recently, the JD(S), which collaborates with Vijayan’s CPI(M) in Kerala, joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Several JD(S) officials in the state did not agree with the decision, and the state unit rejected the central leadership’s choice.

Deve Gowda, however, maintained on Thursday that all JD(S) state units, including those in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra, given their approval to the JD(S)’s decision to align with the BJP.

‘In Kerala, we are part of the government and our MLA is a minister there. These units understood the situation that made us go with the BJP and supported our move. Our minister in the Left party’s government (K Krishnankutty) in Kerala has given consent to us,’ he said.

‘Kerala’s Left government’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given full concurrence to move forward in Karnataka with the BJP to save the party. This is the position,’ Deve Gowda claimed.

Pinarayi Vijayan responded to Deve Gowda’s assertion by calling it ‘completely absurd’ and ‘untrue.’ The Chief Minister declared, ‘He is lying to justify his own political upheavals.’

Pinarayi Vijayan additionally charged Deve Gowda with ‘betraying’the principles of his party by teaming up with the BJP to guarantee his son Kumaraswamy the position of chief minister.

Pinarayi Vijayan also underlined that the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is run by the CPI(M) in Kerala, has long allied with the JD(S). He commended the JD(S) state leadership for upholding their support for the LDF despite the national leadership’s announcement of a different attitude. He added that neither he nor the CPI(M) had meddled in the JD(S)’s internal issues.

‘That’s not our way,’ he said. Deve Gowda’s claim was denied by Kerala JD(S) leader K Krishnankutty, a minister in the LDF administration, on Friday. He also highlighted the state organization’s commitment to continuing its alliance with the CPI(M).

‘I met him (Deve Gowda) along with our state president, Mathew T Thomas, MLA, and informed him about our objection in joining the BJP. The state party unit stands by the earlier decision to stand firm with the Left party in Kerala,’ Krishnankutty was quoted as saying by PTI.