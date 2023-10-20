Pinarayi’s Support for JDS-BJP in Karnataka Shakes CPM: Deve Gowda’s Revelations

Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H D Deve Gowda revealed that several state units of the party, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra, have approved the alliance with the BJP. In Kerala, where they are part of the government, their MLA serves as a minister, and even the minister from the Left party’s government in Kerala, K Krishnankutty, has consented to this alliance. Deve Gowda emphasized that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala’s Left government has given his full concurrence to the partnership in Karnataka with the BJP. He also highlighted that many Muslim leaders within JD(S) have supported this decision.

Deve Gowda’s statement came after he ousted his close aide, CM Ibrahim, who opposed the alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This decision resulted in the dissolution of the state working committee and the appointment of his son, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, as its ad-hoc president.

Ibrahim strongly criticized his removal and announced his intention to challenge it legally. He called Gowda’s decision “Vinasha Kaale Vipareeta Buddhi” or “As the doom approaches, one’s intelligence functions perversely.” Ibrahim had previously held a meeting with like-minded individuals within JD(S) and declared the formation of a core committee to oppose the alliance with the BJP.

Furthermore, Ibrahim alleged that Kumaraswamy had struck the alliance deal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, not involving his elder brother H D Revanna’s son Prajwal, who is an MP from Hassan. The Kerala unit of JD(S) had already rejected the decision to join the NDA and expressed its commitment to the Left front in the state, citing a lack of discussion within the party forums about the alliance decision. This divergence of opinions within the party showcases the complexity of the situation.