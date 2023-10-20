Shiyas Kareem’s Phone Undergoes Forensic Analysis in Rape and Fraud Probe

Chandera police, in the midst of investigating a serious case involving actor and model Shiyas Kareem, took a significant step by confiscating his mobile phone for forensic scrutiny. This move occurred on a Friday, following two days of intense questioning. Shedding light on the situation, Inspector G P Manuraj, Station House Officer at Chandera, mentioned, “Kareem’s phone was seized after two days of questioning that ended on Friday.” It’s worth noting that Shiyas Kareem is currently out on bail regarding the case under investigation.

The accusations against Kareem, originating from a woman residing in Padna, Kasaragod, and working as a gym instructor in Kochi, are grave. She alleged that Kareem had subjected her to sexual abuse over a span of approximately two years, using promises of marriage as leverage. Furthermore, she claimed he defrauded her of Rs 11 lakh by falsely promising her partnership in his gym business. Disturbingly, she also accused the former model of storing explicit images of her on his mobile phone.

The charges against Kareem encompass various sections of the Indian Penal Code. These include section 376 for rape, section 313 for causing abortion without consent, section 343 for wrongful confinement, section 323 for causing harm, and sections 420 and 417 for cheating.

In light of these allegations, Inspector Manuraj conveyed that the impounded phone had been sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Kannur. The aim is to verify the existence of the alleged explicit photographs. He added, “It will take two to three months to get the results.”

Regarding the financial aspect of the case, the officer pointed out that a portion of the Rs 11 lakh, amounting to Rs 5 lakh, had been transferred through a bank transaction. During questioning, Kareem asserted that the complainant had provided the money for a used car purchased from his friend. Inspector Manuraj, however, questioned the validity of this claim, as she could have directly given the money to the seller.

Shiyas Kareem’s international presence complicated the legal situation further. While the case was being registered, he was abroad in Dubai, prompting authorities to issue a lookout notice. His return on October 5 resulted in his detention by immigration officers at Chennai airport. Simultaneously, the High Court of Kerala granted him interim bail.

On October 7, Kareem was presented before the Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court by Chandera police, which subsequently granted him bail. In his statement to the police, Kareem insisted that his relationship with the complainant was consensual and not based on the promise of marriage.