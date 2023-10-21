Deve Gowda Clarifies: ‘I Didn’t Claim CPM in Kerala Backs BJP-JDS Alliance’

H D Deve Gowda caused a political upheaval when he initially asserted that the LDF government in Kerala had given its approval for a potential alliance between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP. However, in a swift reversal, he clarified, “There is some confusion about my statement on the CPM. My Communist friends do not seem to have followed what I said nor the context in which I said. I never said the CPM in Kerala supports the BJP-JDS alliance.”

He further elaborated, stating, “I only said my party unit in Kerala is getting along with the LDF government as things within my party units outside Karnataka remain unresolved after our alliance with the BJP.” Earlier that day, Gowda had implicated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming that the CPM leader had “given full concurrence to move forward in Karnataka with the BJP to save the party.”

These statements by Gowda triggered a strong response from the opposition in Kerala. K Sudhakaran, the head of the Congress party in the state, called on Pinarayi to take legal action against the JDS veteran if the statement proved to be false. VD Satheesan, the leader of the opposition, demanded that the CM remove his JDS representative, K Krishnankutty, from the cabinet.

In response, Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed the claim, affirming that the JDS unit in Kerala had clearly stated their non-association with the BJP. Expressing his disappointment over the misunderstanding, Deve Gowda commented, “I wish CPM leaders had chosen their words better or had sought clarification.”