Homicide Victim Discovered in Koottayi, Malappuram

A tragic incident unfolded in Koottayi, near Tirur, within the Malappuram district last Saturday, as a life was abruptly taken. The victim has been identified as Kombantharayil Swalih, a 30-year-old native of Purathoor. Alongside this grim discovery, two individuals with injuries linked to the incident have been hospitalized, according to sources.

The lifeless body was located on a privately owned piece of land in Kattilappali, Koottayi, during the early hours of Saturday. Police investigations reveal the presence of deep wounds on the victim’s legs, painting a gruesome picture of the crime. Local residents have informed authorities that disputes between rival drug groups have been an unfortunate recurring theme in the area.

Further intensifying the mystery, law enforcement officers stumbled upon an abandoned vehicle at a nearby location. The windshield of the car had been shattered, and ominous bloodstains tainted the seats, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding tragedy. The Tirur police have initiated an inquiry into the case, as they work tirelessly to unravel the circumstances surrounding this shocking incident.