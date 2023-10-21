IUML’s Gen Secretary P M A Salam Asserts Unquestionable Claim to Third Lok Sabha Ticket in UDF

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is making a strong case for securing a third Lok Sabha ticket in the upcoming Kerala elections, as confirmed by the party’s General Secretary, P M A Salam. He emphasized that within the United Democratic Front (UDF), all constituent parties acknowledge the legitimacy of IUML’s claim to the third ticket. While traditionally, the Congress contests 16 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the IUML represents Malappuram and Ponnani, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) stands in Kollam, and the Kerala Congress (Mani) in Kottayam. However, due to the Kerala Congress (M) switching allegiance to the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an additional UDF seat becomes available for the 2024 elections.

Salam explained that although discussions regarding the party’s claim for the third seat have taken place among Muslim League leaders, the state committee has yet to formally address the matter. He assured that the party would hold discussions and notify the UDF leadership regarding their stance on the third seat.

Expressing confidence in the UDF’s performance, Salam predicted a victory in all 20 Kerala seats for the UDF in the 2023 elections, one better than their performance in 2018 when the LDF only secured the Alappuzha seat.

In a related note, Salam alleged that there are numerous connections between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with one link being the Janata Dal (Secular), which formed an alliance with the BJP in Karnataka. He mentioned the disbandment of JD(S)’s state committee in Karnataka, the appointment of H D Kumaraswamy as the new president, and the alliance with the BJP. Salam implied that the Kerala JD(S) leaders, aligned with the LDF, retained their positions despite opposing the BJP alliance, suggesting a deeper understanding between the CPM-led LDF and the BJP.

Regarding the disagreement with the Sunni scholars’ organization Samastha Kerala, Salam concluded the interaction by saying: “as-salamu alaykum.”