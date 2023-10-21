Opposition criticizes Smriti Irani for her opinion on hunger index, saying ‘If arrogance had a face…’

A statement by Union Minister Smriti Irani that the Global Hunger Index (GHI) is determined by ‘calling 3,000 out of 140 crore people and asking them if they are hungry’ has drawn criticism from the opposition.

‘There are indices which do not project the India story and deliberately so. For instance, Global Hunger Index, which many people say is hogwash. They make the index, here in India, by calling 3,000 people out of 140 crore people and asking them if they are hungry. That index is saying Pakistan is doing better than India, can you imagine?’ Smriti Irani said while speaking at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) conference in Hyderabad on Friday.

India received a score of 28.7 on the 2023 Global Hunger Index, placing it at position 111 out of 125 nations, while Pakistan received a score of 26.6 to place it at position 102.

Supriya Shrinate of Congress attacked Smriti Irani’s remarks for their ‘insensitivity and ignorance’ and other harsh criticism from opposition leaders.

‘I don’t know what’s more shameful – your level of ignorance or your insensitivity at display here? Do you honestly think Global Hunger Index is calculated by calling up people and asking them if they are hungry!!???’ Shrinate wrote in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), with a video of Irani’s statement.

It’s shocking to hear you as the Minister of Women and Child Development for the Government of India. I must say that you are embarrassing. ‘Madam Minister, a country’s Global Hunger Index is very heavily based on 4 indicators — Undernourishment, Child Stunting, Child Wasting, and Child Mortality,’ she continued, going into further depth about what each of the four indicators meant.

Irani was instructed by Shrinate not to ‘make a mockery of hunger.’ ‘For heaven’s sake, you are a minister in the Government of India, a very powerful and entitled woman! On the planes you take and the locations you visit, there are adequate and more meals available,’ according to Shrinate.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), also criticized Irani for her comments. Having little time to eat also means having little food to consume. Mantriji will be the face of conceit, according to Chaturvedi, in a social media post on X.

Smriti Irani has previously criticized GHI, calling it a ‘flawed measure of hunger’ that does not accurately depict India.