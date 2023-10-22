Mahua Moitra Urges NIC to Disclose MPs’ Login Locations Data

Amid allegations of ‘cash for query in Parliament,’ Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called for transparency, stating, “NIC should release information on login access of all MPs and verify if they were physically present there.” She continued her scrutiny of the Adani group, demanding a CBI investigation into allegations related to coal imports.

The controversy escalated after BJP’s Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of accepting bribes and using her parliamentary ID in Dubai while she was in India. He claimed that NIC had disclosed this information to probe agencies and stated he had moved the Lokpal regarding the matter.

In response, Moitra emphasized the importance of national security concerns, particularly related to foreign portfolio investors owning shares of the Adani group and their acquisition of Mumbai airport.

She refused to accept any deal to stay silent and challenged the CBI to investigate her. Moitra also urged NIC to make public the details of MPs’ login locations.

Furthermore, she dismissed attempts to silence her, alleging Adani’s involvement in silencing opposition. This controversy surrounding the Adani Group’s alleged actions has gained attention, with even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling for an investigation.

The Ethics Committee of Parliament is set to examine the matter on October 26, as Moitra continues to assert her position against the allegations. The Adani Group, on the other hand, has maintained that certain groups and individuals have been attempting to harm their reputation.

In the past, Moitra has been vocal about her concerns regarding the Adani Group, especially after reports of financial fraud and stock manipulation emerged in January. The group has consistently denied these allegations.