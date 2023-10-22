Primary suspect in Malappuram man’s slaying apprehended.

On Sunday, the police made a significant arrest in the murder case of Kombantharayil Swalih, apprehending Mohammed Ashique, a resident of Kattilappally and the alleged mastermind behind the heinous crime. The murder is believed to have transpired following a heated clash between Ashique and Swalih. As per preliminary investigative findings, Ashique, along with his father and siblings, mercilessly assaulted and fatally hacked Swalih. The authorities are actively pursuing the other individuals involved in this gruesome incident.

According to law enforcement, the roots of this tragic confrontation trace back to a prior dispute between Ashique and Swalih, along with two of Swalih’s associates, which occurred in the vicinity of Pandazhi near Padinjaraekkara on a fateful Friday night. This altercation stemmed from Ashique’s accusation that Swalih had been involved in drug distribution within their locality around two weeks ago.

In the initial confrontation, one of Swalih’s associates resorted to using a keychain and a bike chain to assault Ashique, further escalating the tension. Tirur Circle Inspector M. J. Jejo, in an interview with Onmanorama, disclosed that Ashique was taken into custody at the premises of Tirur District Hospital, where he had sought treatment for injuries sustained during the confrontation. Subsequently, law enforcement officers accompanied Ashique to the location of the crime to collect crucial evidence.

Tragically, the lifeless body of Swalih was discovered on the grounds of a residence in Kattilappaly, near Tirur, the following Saturday morning. The autopsy revealed severe wounds near his left eye and chest, and it is suspected that Swalih bled to death due to the extent of his injuries. Moreover, a vehicle was found near the scene, bearing broken glass and bloodstains on the seats, adding a chilling layer of intrigue to this shocking incident.