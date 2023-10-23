ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma scripts new history

Mumbai: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scripted new history in the ICC ODI World Cup. The Indian captain became the first Indian player to hit 50 or more ODI sixes in a calendar year. He achieved the feat in India’s match against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

He is also third player to achieve this. Prior to Rohit, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle of West Indies had struck 50 or more sixes in a calendar year.

Batters with 50 ODI sixes in a calendar year:

58 – AB de Villiers (2015)

56 – Chris Gayle (2019)

53 – Rohit Sharma (2023)

Rohit also broke Kapil Dev’s record for the fastest hundred by an Indian batter in the history of World Cups.