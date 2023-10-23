Pentagon Reports Persistent Chinese Buildup on Line of Actual Control

A recent Pentagon report highlights ongoing developments in the Doklam region, a site of previous conflict between China and India. The report, titled ‘Military and Security Developments involving the People’s Republic of China – 2023,’ reveals that China has undertaken extensive infrastructure projects in the area, including underground storage facilities, a second bridge on Pangong Lake, a multipurpose airport, helipads, and roads along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Pentagon’s findings also indicate a substantial military presence deployed by China along the border, with notable deployments of Combined Arms Brigades (CABs) in various sectors. While some units were withdrawn, many remain in place. Notably, forces that China stationed in the Galwan Valley during the major 2020 confrontation continue to be present in that region.

Furthermore, the report reveals that China possesses 500 active nuclear weapons, with plans to double this number by 2030. This highlights the growing complexity of the security situation.

The 2020 face-off at Galwan Valley marked the most significant border crisis between India and China in decades, resulting in casualties on both sides. Satellite images also shed light on China’s construction of three villages near Arunachal Pradesh, demonstrating efforts to exert influence in border regions.

India has made it clear that normalization of relations with China depends on restoring peace along the border. The ongoing military presence and infrastructure development add to the complexity of this situation, impacting diplomatic ties between the two neighboring countries.