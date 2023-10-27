Financial reports from tech giants Alphabet, Meta, and Snap paints an optimistic picture for the advertising industry

Recent financial reports from technology giants Alphabet, Meta, and Snap are presenting an encouraging outlook for the advertising industry, indicating that the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is attracting marketers to digital platforms, even in uncertain economic times. All three companies have exceeded quarterly revenue expectations, demonstrating strong performance in their advertising businesses.

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has been actively investing in AI, notably with tools like Performance Max, which utilizes AI to optimize the allocation of marketing budgets across Google’s advertising network. Philipp Schindler, Chief Business Officer at Google, highlighted that AI is assisting advertisers in reaching their target audiences efficiently and cost-effectively. He also emphasized the strength of the retail sector during the July-September period and the company’s preparations for an extended holiday season offering attractive deals centered on price and convenience. Alphabet reported a remarkable 9.5 percent increase in ad revenue for the third quarter, surpassing Wall Street estimates, with a 12 percent growth in its YouTube ads business.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported a substantial 31 percent increase in ad views compared to the previous year. To capitalize on this momentum, Meta has announced plans to make significant investments in AI in the coming year. Despite a 6 percent decrease in the average price per ad, the rate of decline was the slowest in seven quarters.

Meta’s investments in AI-powered marketing planning and ad measurement features have been instrumental in driving its growth, particularly in response to privacy changes initiated by Apple, which limited the use of personal data for ad targeting. The company is now introducing AI tools for generating various ad campaign variations rapidly, differentiating itself from smaller competitors like Snap.

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has seen substantial returns on its investment in ad-targeting technology. Their average revenue per user increased during the third quarter, indicating the success of their ad strategies.

These results reaffirm the ongoing rebound of the advertising market, primarily driven by increased ad spending by retail companies. Industry analysts believe that Google and Meta are the primary beneficiaries of this resurgence. According to analysts at Evercore ISI, “We expect the larger platforms like Meta and Google to lead the wallet share growth at least initially in this ad spend recovery.” The extensive reach of these tech giants attracts a consistent flow of advertisers, making them more resilient to geopolitical uncertainty and economic volatility.

However, Meta’s Chief Financial Officer, Susan Li, noted that the company detected some “softness” in ad spending at the beginning of the fourth quarter, possibly related to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Despite this, recent forecasts from media research and investment firm Magna remain optimistic. Magna raised its forecast for ad spending growth in the U.S. to 5.2 percent for 2023, up from the previous estimate of 4.2 percent, with expectations of a 9.6 percent rise in digital ad sales during the same period.