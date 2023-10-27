US Jets Target Iran-Linked Sites in Syrian Strike

In an apparent response to a series of recent drone and missile attacks against US bases and personnel in the Middle East, American fighter jets carried out precision airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria associated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. The strikes were executed early Friday, with the aim of deterring future aggression against US interests in the region. The attacks came amidst heightened tensions, possibly exacerbated by Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas. The US government emphasized its commitment to defending its personnel and interests in the area while striving to prevent further escalation in the region.

The airstrikes were conducted near Boukamal by two F-16 fighter jets, targeting weapons and ammunition storage facilities connected to the IRGC. While there were reported Iranian-aligned militia and IRGC personnel on the sites, the US has not yet provided information regarding casualties or damage assessment. The strikes were specifically chosen as they hit locations storing munitions used in the recent attacks on US bases and troops.

According to the Pentagon, there have been at least 19 attacks on US bases and personnel in Iraq and Syria since October 17, with recent assaults resulting in injuries to 21 US personnel. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that these precision self-defense strikes are a clear response to these ongoing attacks by Iranian-backed militia groups and are distinct from Israel’s conflict with Hamas. While the US has not directly implicated Iran in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, it has raised concerns about potential wider regional implications.

The US emphasized its reluctance to engage in broader conflict but warned that it would not hesitate to take additional actions to protect its forces if Iranian proxy groups persist in attacking American bases and personnel. While all US personnel injured in the attacks received minor injuries and returned to duty, a contractor suffered a cardiac arrest and tragically died while seeking shelter from a possible drone attack.

The retaliatory strikes had been anticipated, as US officials had repeatedly stated their intention to respond to the attacks on US troops. President Joe Biden had previously warned Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, about potential consequences for continued aggression against US forces in the region.

The recent attacks linked to Iranian-backed groups occurred in the wake of a fatal explosion at a Gaza hospital, sparking protests in several Muslim nations. While Israel has consistently targeted Gaza in response to Hamas attacks, it has denied responsibility for the hospital blast. The US also confirmed that its intelligence assessment did not attribute blame to Tel Aviv in this incident.

The Pentagon stressed that the American response was directly tied to the attacks on US personnel and not related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Retaliation and strikes against Iranian targets in Syria following similar attacks on US bases have become routine, with a focus on deterring threats to US personnel involved in counterterrorism efforts against the Islamic State group.

The US has intensified its regional air defenses to protect its forces, deploying Patriot missile systems and additional fighter jets. Furthermore, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and Avenger air defense system have been dispatched to the area, accompanied by approximately 900 troops. These measures aim to safeguard US interests and personnel while striving to avoid escalating tensions in the Middle East.