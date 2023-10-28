Beetroot Dates Pickle: Perfect Pairing for Biryani, Ghee Rice & More!

Have you ever wondered about that delectable purple-hued accompaniment that graces the plates alongside biryani, ghee rice, sadya, and more? That irresistible delight is none other than the beetroot dates pickle, a culinary masterpiece that complements a variety of dishes. With its harmonious blend of spicy and sweet flavors, it may even entice you to indulge in a spoonful, all on its own.

The preparation of this culinary wonder is surprisingly straightforward. Here’s the recipe for you to whip up in no time:

**Ingredients:**

– 600 gms grated beetroot

– 300 gms seedless dates

– 10 gms sliced garlic

– 10 gms chopped ginger

– 3 nos slit green chillies

– Salt to taste

– 10 gms Kashmiri chilly powder

– 5 gms asafoetida powder

– 80 ml sesame oil

– 20 ml vinegar

– 4 gms mustard seeds

– 3 gms fenugreek powder

– 2 gms turmeric powder

**Preparation:**

1. Heat sesame oil in a pan.

2. Temper mustard seeds.

3. Add ginger, garlic, and green chillies. Sauté until they turn transparent.

4. Incorporate all the seasonings and vinegar, letting it come to a boil.

5. Introduce dates and grated beetroot into the mix.

6. Cook over low heat until the dates become soft.

7. Turn off the flame and, once the pickle has cooled down, transfer it into jars for storage.

This tantalizing creation promises to elevate your dining experience and add a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes.