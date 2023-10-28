Male Infertility: Everything you need to know

Male infertility is one of the most common problems. Low sperm count is a common fertility-related issue in men. One’s sperm count is considered low if there are fewer than 16 million sperm per millilitre of semen.

But the complete absence of sperm is called azoospermia. In this condition, there is no sperm seen in a man’s ejaculated semen. Azoospermia is commonly referred as ‘no sperm count.’ As per experts, there are no significant symptoms of azoospermia other than the inability to conceive.

There are three types of azoospermia:

1. Hypogonadotropic, Hypogonadism azoospermia: This happens when the testicles could work properly but the body is not able to produce hormones responsible for creating sperm.

2. Non Obstructive azoospermia: In this type, there are abnormalities in the function or structure of the testicles. Injury, some health conditions, side effects of certain medications, radiation, tumours or Klinefelter syndrome can be the possible causes.

3. Obstructive azoospermia: In Obstructive azoospermia, your testicles function properly but some sort of obstruction restricts the sperm from getting out.

Here are some of the steps that can help reduce the risk:

Maintain a healthy lifestyle and normal body weight

Avoid activities that can injure the reproductive organs

Avoid exposure to radiation, recreational drugs, excessive alcohol etc

Do not expose your testes to hot temperatures for too long, wear loose cotton garments