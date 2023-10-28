Study reveals that seven healthy lifestyle habits can significantly cut the risk of depression

A groundbreaking and extensive observational study has unveiled that adopting seven healthy lifestyle habits can significantly reduce the risk of depression, even for individuals with a genetic predisposition to the condition. These habits include moderating alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, getting sufficient sleep, refraining from smoking, avoiding sedentary behavior, and nurturing social connections. Adhering to such a lifestyle not only correlates with a decreased risk of depression but also offers additional benefits, including improved brain volumes and enhanced immune and metabolic functions.

While genetic factors have long been associated with susceptibility to depression, this new analysis, published in Nature Mental Health, demonstrates that following a set of seven healthy lifestyle habits can substantially mitigate that risk and even override a genetic predisposition.

To conduct this groundbreaking study, a team of researchers from Fudan University in China and the University of Cambridge in the UK utilized the extensive dataset of the UK Biobank, which contains detailed genetic and health information from approximately half a million UK participants. The wealth of data available to them is currently driving a much-needed renaissance in high-quality epidemiological studies.

The researchers commenced their investigation by scrutinizing the self-reported lifestyle habits of 287,282 individuals, with a focus on seven critical factors: diet, alcohol consumption, physical activity, sleep, smoking, sedentary behavior, and social connections. They then monitored these individuals over nine years to identify those who subsequently developed depression, assessing how each of these habits influenced the risk.

Their findings can be summarized as follows:

Adopting a healthy diet, defined as one rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and fish while limiting refined grains, processed meats, and red meat, led to a 6% reduction in the risk of depression.

Consuming no more than one alcoholic drink per day for women and two for men was associated with an 11% reduction in risk.

Spending fewer than four hours per day outside of work watching TV or using a computer was linked to a 13% decrease in depression risk.

Engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week correlated with a 14% reduction in risk.

Maintaining social connections with friends and family resulted in an 18% reduction in the risk of depression.

Never smoking was associated with a substantial 20% decline in risk.

Consistently sleeping seven to nine hours each night, on average, lowered the risk of depression by a significant 22%.