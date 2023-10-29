Cusat accelerates construction of compound Wall

The syndicate of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has initiated efforts to hasten the construction of its perimeter wall. Furthermore, they have acknowledged the concerns raised by the public regarding vehicular traffic restrictions.

The absence of a compound wall had given rise to concerns related to law and order, particularly the infiltration of anti-social elements onto the university campus. These actions align with directives from various authorities, including the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, with the primary objective of bolstering campus security and safeguarding the well-being of students.

In response to these developments, a meeting was convened on Friday, presided over by Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve. The meeting was attended by district collector N S K Umesh, officials from Cusat University, and representatives from the local community. A consensus was reached during the meeting that the university would allocate approximately seven cents of land near the Ration Shop Junction, as well as to the east of its ‘F’ type quarters, to establish a public park. Additionally, land would be designated for the creation of a parallel road alongside the existing pipeline road. These decisions reflect the university’s commitment to addressing security concerns and enhancing the campus infrastructure.