Dileep and Vineeth Sreenivasan Join Forces Again in ‘Bha Bha Bha’

Dileep, who previously collaborated as a producer with Vineeth Sreenivasan on ‘Malarwadi Arts Club,’ is set to reunite with the talented actor in their upcoming project. This new film, titled ‘Bha Bha Bha,’ boasts a cast that includes Dileep, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Vineeth in pivotal roles. The filmmakers unveiled the first look poster on October 27, coinciding with Dileep’s birthday. In the poster, Dileep is depicted holding two sparklers, while the other men are seen donning protective gear. As the title suggests, ‘Bha Bha Bha’ is anticipated to deliver a delightful cinematic experience.

The script for this film has been penned by Noorin Sheriff, known for her role in ‘Oru Adaar Love,’ and Fahim Safar. The directorial reins will be in the hands of Dhananjay Sankar, and the movie is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Filming is scheduled to commence in January, with V C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan serving as co-producers. This collaboration holds special significance as Dileep had previously produced Vineeth Sreenivasan’s debut film, marking a homecoming of sorts for Vineeth.