Student Attacks Teacher in Principal’s Presence, Malappuram

In a distressing incident at the Kalolsavam (youth festival) training center, a Plus One student reportedly assaulted his teacher, causing significant harm, all while the school’s principal looked on. The teacher, identified as Sajeesh (34), was scolding students who were aimlessly wandering around the area where girls were preparing for the Sub-district Kalolsavam.

The shocking incident occurred at the Kuttippuram Perassannur Govt. Higher Secondary School around 4 pm on a recent day. After the teacher reprimanded some students and brought them before the principal, the enraged student unleashed a brutal attack in front of the school authorities. The student twisted the teacher’s hand and delivered a forceful kick to his back, resulting in the teacher’s arm socket slipping out of place.

Sajeesh, the injured teacher, required medical treatment and sought care at the Government Taluk Hospital. Subsequently, the police took action based on the teacher’s complaint, registering a case against the student and forwarding the report to the juvenile court judge for further proceedings.