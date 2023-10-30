IMD predicts rainfall in these states for next few days

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states for next few days. In the latest weather warning, the national weather agency predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on October 30.

According to IMD’s weather forecast, light to moderate rainfall with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next five days.

IMD predicted the possibility of light rain and snow in the higher altitudes of Himachal Pradesh starting on October 31. According to the Air Quality and Weather Bulletin for Delhi, the air quality is expected to remain in the ‘Very Poor’ category from October 29 to 31, 2023. Meanwhile, Noida recorded an AQI of 317 (Very Poor) and Gurugram 221 (Poor).