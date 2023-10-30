MP Hemant Patil of Shiv Sena resigns over Maratha reservation dispute

Hemant Patil, the leader of the Shiv Sena, stated on Sunday that he was resigning from his position as a Member of Parliament (MP) representing Hingoli due to his support for the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation in Maharashtra.

Patil stated that he agreed with the community’s desire for reservations in government employment and educational opportunities. He wrote his letter of resignation at a Yavatmal protest site, which he intends to deliver to Speaker Om Birla of the Lok Sabha.

Patil brought up the long-standing problem of the Maratha reservation in his resignation letter, saying, ‘The community’s feelings and emotions are very strong.’ In addition, I offer my resignation and my complete support to the Maratha reservation (movement) as a community worker who has battled for their rights.

In response to Hemant Patil’s resignation, Maratha MPs and MLAs have suggested that Maratha MPs and MLAs ask for a special session of the Assembly. Manoj Jarange Patil, a well-known player in the Maratha reservation campaign, is now on an indefinite fast.

He thinks that this would be a better strategy to guarantee reservations for the Maratha community in the workplace and in educational institutions.

Although the Maharashtra administration has insisted that it is in favor of giving the Marathi community a reservation, Manoj Jarange Patil has charged the state government with being inactive on the matter.